Cops and community: The Bronx celebrates the 39th annual National Night Out
On every first Tuesday of August since 1984, National Night Out has been celebrated across America in an effort to create dialogue between law enforcement and the members of the communities in which they protect and serve. Tracing its origins to Pennsylvania, the first National Night Out had 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today, the event has spread to include 38 million neighbors, across 17,000 communities in 38 states.
Photo ET Rodriguez
Mayor Eric Adams was joined by several local politicians as he announced record numbers in decreased homicide and gun violence this year and presented a proclamation to Deputy Inspector Anthony J. Mascia, commanding officer of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. “The good guys are winning and we’re taking back our street from the bad guys,” said Adams to roaring applause. Photo ET Rodriguez
Mayor Adams poses with several people from the community as he kicked off his five-borough tour of National Night Out at Bill Rainey Park in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo ET Rodriguez
Officers of the 43rd Precinct stand watch as a crowd of adults and children enjoy games, music, free food and treats as part of the 39th annual National Night Out celebration — where members of the community get to know their local police officers and vice versa. Photo ET Rodriguez
Marilee Torres was filming her son Logan as he and other kids hopped around in the bouncy house. Torres told the Bronx Times that she didn’t even know the event was taking place on Tuesday. She happened to be walking by as she was heading home from McDonald’s with her son. “The music was what attracted us,” she said. Photo ET Rodriguez
The food and drinks were free for everyone on Tuesday and there was no shortage of it. On the menu were hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, cupcakes, sodas, waters and of course, hamburgers. Photo ET Rodriguez
Hot dogs were in large supply at barbecues across the Bronx for the National Night Out festivities. Photo ET Rodriguez
Out in Virginia Park, the NYPD Transit Bureau had their canine Johnny who works with the K-9 division and is trained to smell out any possible chemicals and/or explosives. But on Tuesday, he was enjoying a day off and plenty of ear scratches. Photo ET Rodriguez
In Soundview, 11-year-old Johnny gets his face painted as Spiderman by Stephan of Silly Abby & Friends. Stephan has been face-painting for 14 years and said he loves what he does. Photo ET Rodriguez
From left, Jair, 11, and Tamar, 9, who live in Parkchester, were taught by the FDNY mobile CPR Training Unit how to assess when a person is in need of CPR and to keep a rate of 120 beats per minute until help arrives. “I thought it was pretty cool, all the methods and proper steps if you ever encounter anyone who is not breathing,” said Janell, the kids’ mother who also participated in the CPR training. Photo ET Rodriguez
Over in Parkchester, the NYPD Transit Bureau District 12 had their own celebration in Virginia Park. Emily Chen, 8, and her brother Edison, 5, enjoy a photo-op in police costume. Photo ET Rodriguez
Edmund Paul was out promoting his comic book, “Journey Through the Northern Wind,” on Tuesday. Illustrated by @sketchman5000, the comic book was born from the eponymous children’s book Paul published along with his wife in 2015 with characters inspired by his seven children. The comic book is a new venture for Paul which he has also merchandised and was selling items 50% off in honor of National Night Out. “I’m a community person born and raised in the Bronx. Let’s make it happen,” he said. Photo ET Rodriguez
Amongst the free food and refreshments being provided on Tuesday were cupcakes, which little Brooklyn was enjoying in the Shoprite parking lot in Soundview where the 43rd Precinct held its National Night Out celebration. Photo ET Rodriguez
At Virginia Park in Parkchester, the crowd showed no signs of thinning by 7 p.m. as DJ REG kept spinning popular dance hits like the “Cupid Shuffle,” where people stopped what they were doing and joined in on the dance-along. There were smiles, hugs and a genuine sense of community. Photo ET Rodriguez
