$4,000 in Optimum-supported grants given out by Bronx Chamber of Commerce to eight local small businesses

Optimum provided $4,000 in grant funding to the Bronx Chamber of Commerce to be distributed across eight local small businesses.

The internet, mobile and TV services provider Optimum provided a $4,000 donation to the Bronx Chamber of Commerce for them to distribute across eight local small businesses to foster economic growth. The grants were given out to the recipients on Tuesday, July 15, at the Optimum Riverdale store, located at 193 W. 237th St.

The eight small businesses chosen to each receive $500 grants were Caridad Williamsbridge in Williamsbridge, the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education in Longwood, the Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center in Olinville, Palace of Japan in Riverdale, Part of the Solution in Norwood, Radix Restaurant and Lounge in Wakefield, Sangria Café in Baychester and Triple Deuce Restaurant in Edenwald.

Caridad Williamsbridge is a restaurant that specializes in serving a fusion of Dominican, Puerto Rican and Cuban cuisine and takes pride in the community-rooted dining experience it provides. The experienced chefs at Palace of Japan provide fresh and flavorful Japanese food. West Indian food and handcrafted cocktails are served at Radix Restaurant and Lounge. Customers of Sangria Café can find traditional Latin fusion cuisine with fresh, bold ingredients and homemade sangrias. In addition to delicious Caribbean food and drinks, visitors of Triple Deuce Restaurant can also enjoy a live DJ.

Since 1934, the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education has provided Bronx residents with a safe, creative space for learning, growth and self-expression. Individuals are empowered there through the arts, education and youth development programs.

Year-round music, dance, theater and martial arts classes are offered at the Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center. The center, founded in 1978, also has free teen programs that promote cultural and artistic development.

Part of the Solution is a Bronx-based non-profit that works to guide individuals through crisis and into stability and, eventually, self-sufficiency. The organization provides essential services like meals, legal support and case management to those in need.

These grants are meant to empower the owners of the eight small businesses and highlight the impactful work of local entrepreneurs in the Bronx. The partnership between Optimum and the Bronx Chamber of Commerce celebrates the achievements of the borough and bolsters continued success for these organizations and those they assist.