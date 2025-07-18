Bronx General Post Office sold to Maddd Equities for $44 million

The Bronx General Post Office at 558 Grand Concourse has been sold to Maddd Equities for $44 million.

The historic Bronx General Post Office at East 149th Street and Grand Concourse has been sold to developer Maddd Equities for $44 million, the company announced July 16.

Specific plans for the building have not yet been released. The massive building currently houses the postal service and rooftop restaurant Zona de Cuba.

“The Bronx General Post Office is a true gem of the South Bronx and fits perfectly with our company’s longstanding commitment to restore and revitalize significant, historic buildings and bring them to life for the benefit of the community,” said CEO Jorge Madruga in a statement. “We look forward to working with borough stakeholders to put forward an exciting new vision for this historic structure.”

The building, completed in 1937, was designated a New York City Landmark in 1975 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. It has 13 preserved interior murals and exterior sculptures from the New Deal era.

The GPO was first purchased from the postal service for $19 million in 2014 by developer Young Woo & Associates and the Bristol Group. However, their plans to transform the building into a dining and retail hall fell through, and the building went up for sale again in 2024.

Maddd Equities is a prominent developer in the Bronx. Most notably, it has begun redevelopment work on another massive, mostly-empty historic structure, the Kingsbridge Armory, in conjunction with the neighborhood nonprofit Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition.

