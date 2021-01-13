Considering a Charter School for Your Kids

By Shnieka L. Johnson

Considering a Charter School

While many schools work to accommodate students via in-person or remote in the time of COVID-19 -many parents are seeking a school in what is the prime school-search season in New York City. If you are one of the thousands of families weighing their child’s educational options for pre-Kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high school, you are in the thick of applications, essays, and assessments or testing. Aside from your regular work and daily activities during this time, you now must add researching schools, contacting administrators, and Zoom touring neighborhood options to your busy to-do list. This is true whether you considering public or private schools.

So, how does one choose the best option? Begin with the big decision — public or private. Then, take a look at the options within your preferred category. For those utilizing the city’s public school options, you have many options in your district, with priority at your zoned school, and you will also have access to a host of charter schools.

Charter schools (founded by not-for-profit Boards of Trustees) receive government funding, but unlike public schools, they operate independently under a contract (or “charter”)—an example of what has been labeled by some as “public asset privatization” or contracting out. Many of the city’s charter schools utilize public school space. Since the passing of the New York Charter Schools Act of 1998, there has been debate from government officials and families alike on whether these schools should be considered public. According to the United States Department of Education, given that charter schools are open to all students and do not charge tuition, they are categorized right alongside your area public schools.

Charter schools may not have all the regulations of a districted school, but they are accountable for academic results and upholding promises that the charter school stemmed from. With well over 200 charter schools in the city, there are tens of thousands of New York City families that are served by these institutions, and these schools have thousands more on their waitlists.

For families in the midst of the school search, a common online application (available via nyccharterschools.org) represents approximately 75% of New York City’s charter schools, adding ease to the process of applying. New York families interested in applying to charter schools can our check individual school websites for listings of tours, open houses, and application instructions.

Charter School Listings Bronx

Brilla Public Charter Schools

Brilla College Prep Elementary, 413 E 144th St

Brilla College Prep Middle School, 500 Courtlandt Ave

Brilla Veritas, 600 E 156th St.

Brilla Caritas & Brilla Pax, 2336 Andrews Ave

347-273-8439

brillaschools.org

Brilla Public Charter Schools, K-8 schools in the classical tradition, helps students to grow intellectually, socially and physically into young men and women of good character and spirit, and to be prepared for excellence in high school, college and beyond. Character development is just as important as academic outcomes, for that reason Brilla prioritizes a joyful environment and works in partnership with our families. Applications are rolling until all seats are filled. Call today.

Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School

755 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx NY

www.capitalprepbronx.org

info@capitalprepbronx.org

Since 2006, 100% of Capital Preparatory School’s graduates have been accepted to 4-year colleges. Now they are bringing that commitment to the Bronx. Founded by Dr. Steve Perry and Sean “Diddy” Combs, Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School is committed to fostering a loving environment where students’ individual needs are met and expectations are exceeded.

University Prep Public Schools

UP High School:

600 St. Ann’s Ave., 4th Floor

UP Middle School:

470 Jackson Ave., 3rd Floor

718-292-6543

uppublicSchools.org

hsadmissions@UPpublicschools.org

Opening its doors over 10 years ago, University Prep Charter High School (UPCHS) is among the highest performing High Schools in the Bronx. UPCHS is a free, public, 9-12, college-preparatory school serving 440 students in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the South Bronx. They boast an average 99% four-year graduation rate, 100% college acceptance rate, and a 98% parent approval rating. UPCHS is a proud recipient of the 2016 National Blue Ribbon Award and is consistently ranked among the top performing high schools in New York State. University Prep has expanded their locus of impact to grades 5-8 with the opening of University Prep Middle School last fall. At UPCMS they are extending their highly successful model and providing a path for younger students to reach even more impressive heights by 12th grade.

Urban Dove Team Charter School II

860 Forest Ave, Bronx

718-682-3975 or 646-341-0079

bronx@urbandove.org

www.urbandove.org

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools are completely unique and innovative alternative sports-based high schools for over-aged, under-credited youth that combine a rigorous academic curriculum with a hands-on, real-world vocational program, and an award-winning college and career readiness program that strives to give each graduate a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the job skills needed to enter the workforce. New students must be 16 years old or younger, have already attended 9th grade, and have completed less than 8 core credits. Visit www.urbandove.org to apply!

Zeta Charter Schools

Zeta Bronx 1 Elementary

222 Alexander Avenue, Bronx NY

646-897-4643

zetaschools.org/apply

Zeta Schools are high-performing, next-generation schools with an innovative, whole-child approach. Starting with a foundation of world-class academics, their complementary social-emotional program emboldens students with the skills to thrive. It is extraordinarily important that children have the time and space to explore potential interests and passions. That’s why at Zeta, students engage in Specialist Classes as part of the school day, which may include chess, music, art, sports, and Taekwondo. Currently, Zeta is accepting applications for pre-K through 3rd grade for the 2020-21 school year at schools located in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

