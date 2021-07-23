Con Ed sponsors Arts Al Fresco experience

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Con Edison is sponsoring Arts Al Fresco, an extraordinary free and safe outdoor arts experience in the Bronx, Westchester County and the other boroughs.

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Stage Garden Rumba

Organization: Pregones/PRTT

“Con Edison’s long-standing commitment to making the arts accessible to all New Yorkers is more important today than ever before,” said Frances A. Resheske, Con Edison’s senior vice president, Corporate Affairs. “As New York recovers from the pandemic, we are pleased to support local artists and cultural organizations in our free ‘Arts Al Fresco’ series.”

Con Edison is providing more than $850,000 in support of outdoor programming for this series that supports more than 40 nonprofit partners.

Arts Al Fresco seeks to promote equitable access to outdoor arts experiences in our neighborhoods and communities.