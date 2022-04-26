Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts announces Commodores summer concert

Live music returns this summer at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts after two quiet years due to pandemic restrictions. Legendary Grammy award-winning funk and soul superstars — the Commodores — will perform trackside at Manhattan’s closest casino in a post-COVID live music premiere on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Enjoy the iconic sounds of the Commodores with hits like “Brick House,” “Saturday Night,” “Nightshift,” “Lady” and more. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are available on all Ticketmaster platforms starting at $45. Seats are assigned and attendees must be age 18 and over to attend.

For more than three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry with a stream of hits and staying power that earned them the nickname “Legends of Motown.” In 1968, the group was formed while all the members were college students of the renowned Tuskegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, the Commodores went on to sell more than 60 million records for Motown Records. Since then, the Commodores have continued to put out quality work, created their own record label, and toured the world — commanding a global following that spans decades.

“MGM Resorts is one of the world’s leading entertainment companies, so we are excited to bring these Motown music legends here to Yonkers,” said Empire City Casino General Manager Ed Domingo. “After a two-year hiatus of live concerts, Empire City Casino is proud to host the Commodores this summer, and we hope that it is the first of many such events we will be able to bring to the local community in the future.”

The Aug. 14 concert, part of Empire City Casino’s summer full of special events, will be the Commodores’ inaugural performance trackside at the historic Yonkers Raceway for what is expected to be an unforgettable live experience. The concert will be held outdoors allowing for substantial ventilation and space for social distancing. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Empire City Casino features ample complimentary parking, as well as valet parking for a fee, and is easily accessible via public transit, including Metro-North and several bus lines. For more information about this and other events, please visitwww.empirecitycasino.com.