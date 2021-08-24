Column: ‘Unequivocally against the upzoning’

It was a proud day for Throggs Neck as I introduced the mayor before he made the announcement, and he mentioned it again at his State of the City address. This was the fruition of many months of meetings with this goal in mind, and we never thought it would be on the chopping block in this way.

Throggs Neck Associates LLC, whoever they are, are hiding behind the name. Our goal now is to find out who the principals of this corporation are, who don’t deserve to use the name Throggs Neck. It is an insult to all who live here.

There is a protest rally scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 28, at noon, at Foodtown and I urge all who can attend to please show up. We want to lend a hand to our neighbors at Waterbury LaSalle and to keep our community a bastion of one- and two-family houses.

Pop-up clinics

St. Frances de Chantal is sponsoring pop up clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations. There will be an initial one on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the de Chantal Hall, as well as on Sept. 10-12. You can apply for a $100 debit card and if you want, you can donate the $100 to the Church. For more information, please call the rectory at 718-792-5500.

For up-to-date information, please check our Facebook page: Throggs Neck Homeowners Association. You can also call us at 718-823-0327 or message us on our Facebook page.