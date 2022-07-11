Column: The farmers market at Preston High School has opened

The farmers market at Preston High School opened at 2780 Schurz Ave. There is a wide range of products available, from locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, to handcrafted baked goods to health and wellness products. The market, which opened June 28, is a great place for one to connect with and support the rest of the community, as many of the vendors are from the Bronx and have created their own companies. The marketplace is also a perfect pitstop to relax and look around after a shift at work.

​​The vendors are excited to show the community their products. There is a product for everyone; it can be something fun like alcohol-infused goods from Tipsy Treats to something healthy like pea flower tea from S&S Health and Wellness. For vendors, people showing up is the highlight.

When asked the best thing about selling, Karen Pedrosa of the company “Kay Love” believes it is the happiness customers display when buying her products. She is a Bronx-based artist and screen printer with a passion for the art of graffiti. Her products are apparel with her own graffiti art, with her love of the Bronx bleeding into it.

Pedrosa’s art is displayed next to La Masa, a restaurant on ​​East Tremont Avenue and Montgomery Place. Her favorite thing about the farmers market is connecting with customers and getting to meet other people. To Pedrosa, the marketplace is all about community, and other vendors agree as well.

The owner of Brinsmade Bakeshop, a small bakeshop specializing in handcrafted baked goods, expresses that the connection with other people and the community is the best part of the marketplace.

“The farmers market has a really strong sense of community,” said the owner.

This is her second year at the Preston Farmers Market, selling her specialty cookies that come in different flavors, including M&M Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Walnut Raisin. The Farmers Market at Preston High School runs every Tuesday from June 28 to Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. We hope to see you there.