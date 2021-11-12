Column: Recalling the Battle of Bunker Hill

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The East Bronx History Forum (EBHF) and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the forum will hold its 159th meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. with a Zoom presentation, “Bronx-Westchester in the Revolution 1776” by Eastchester Town Historian and EBHF member Richard Forliano. He will be assisted by a guest appearance from George Washington, aka Mike Grillo.

The Boston Marathon is held April 19 to celebrate the first shots during the American Revolution in 1775. We also recall the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 1775. The British realized that being isolated at Boston would not break the Revolution and sent their forces to New York and resulted in the Battle of Brooklyn, Aug. 27, 1776. Admiral Lord Richard Howe and brother Gen. William Howe expected the Continental Army to surrender, but were surprised that John Glover aided George Washington and his troops to retreat across the East River and Harlem Heights. On Oct. 12, 1776, the plan to capture George Washington was revealed with the British landing in the Bronx. Find out why we should have a Bronx Marathon on Oct. 12.

Forliano, a lifelong history teacher, received a bachelor of arts degree in history from Muhlenberg College and a master’s degree in social studies from Iona College, and served as a professor of education at Concordia College. In 1988, he was appointed Eastchester town historian, a position he still holds today. He has served as chairman of the board in charge of guiding St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site. Forliano wrote more than 90 articles on local history for a column in the Town Report titled “Historically Speaking.”

Grillo in known to give special presentations as George Washington, in his military uniform. Grillo is an education director at the Van Cortlandt House Museum in the Bronx.

Please join us and find out how the Bronx influenced the American Revolution in 1776. The East Bronx History Forum will post the login details on our web page at BronxNYC.com. Please help defray the cost of the meetings by using the donate button. We will meet online at 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18. Happy Thanksgiving to all.