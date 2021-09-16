Column: Prepare yourself with the proper nutrition and supplements

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

So, it seems like COVID is still here. It doesn’t matter if you are vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can still transmit COVID and contract COVID. With that in mind, I wanted to let you know that there are safe ways to avoid getting sick.

Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCA) is a wealth of information. If you have not visited their site, you should check out what they have to say. It is information that is not readily available. The only way to make educated decisions is to have all of the information that is available. Unfortunately, when it comes to COVID-19, trying to get the facts will make your head spin. FLCCC is one of the sites that may help you sort things out.

If you know me, you know that I am always looking for natural solutions to our health issues. I have been lucky to find many but it requires an awful lot of research. I also believe that you must be proactive with your health. Don’t wait until you are sick but instead do all that you can to maintain your health. It takes a lot of work but it is certainly worth it.

There are ways to boost your immune system so that you have a better chance of not getting sick. Eating healthy foods and exercising are critical. More fruits and vegetables and much less sugar and processed foods will help to keep your immune system strong. FLCCC suggests supplements that will help you ward off COVID-19 and other illnesses like the flu. They suggest taking Vitamin D3 1,000-3,000 IU/per day; Vitamin C 500-1,000 mg twice daily; Quercitin 250 mg/per day; Zinc 30-40 mg/per day elemental zinc, Melatonin 6 mg before bedtime (causes drowsiness).

FLCCC advises that if you should test positive for COVID, you should seek immediate treatment. The problem is that it is near impossible to find a doctor that will treat COVID-19. That is despite the fact that all doctors take an oath to do no harm. Not treating COVID could very likely prove fatal. The earlier you receive treatment the better chance you have of surviving. If you go to their website you will find a list of doctors that will treat COVID. It is important to have a plan before you get sick.

All of us, vaccinated or unvaccinated should take precautions. Please stay safe and stay healthy.

NEVER FORGET

On Sept. 11, 2021, we marked 20 years since our country was attacked by cowardly terrorists. It was a sad day as we remembered and prayed for all of the lives lost on that day.

As I watched the coverage of the 9/11 tragedy, I couldn’t help but be encouraged by the heroic acts of so many. First responders ran into burning buildings to rescue as many people as they could. Some knowing they probably would not survive. People like Todd Beamer became heroes as they united with others to defeat the terrorists’ plans of destruction. It is a reminder of what we can accomplish if we work in unity. It also is a reminder that when faced with tragedy, New Yorkers will pull together to help each other.

May God bless the heroes of 9/11 and all of those who perished on that fateful day. May God bring peace to the families of the fallen.

DUES

As you know, we are fighting to stop the Bruckner Upzoning. We now need your dues more than ever. If you have not yet paid your dues for this year, please do so today. You can send your $10 check to Waterbury LaSalle Community Association, 1145 Hobart Ave., Bronx, NY 10461.

NEXT MEETING

We are planning to have a civic meeting barring any COVID complications. Our meeting will be on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church on Baisley and Hollywood avenues.

Be the change you wish to see in the world!