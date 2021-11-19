Column: Media complicit in furthering political divide

Corruption has been, unfortunately, a consistent factor in politics in every time period, and in every political system. But the corruption that has plagued U.S. politics in the 21st century is a far more dangerous, far more insidious variety that threatens the very foundation of the nation.

It has metastasized to such a dangerous degree due the partisanship of the media that has, in the past, served as a check against corruption’s survival and growth. While neither side of the ideological divide has been blameless, the reality that leftist politicians have their offenses hidden, excused or obscured allows them to get away with far more both in quantity and in the seriousness of their harmful actions.

The trend escalated in earnest during the Obama administration. In a move largely ignored by many major media sources, a federal agency violated the Constitution, was unlawfully used for partisan purposes, and refused to comply with a court order to cease and desist in its illegal actions. That was the essence of a verdict by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2016, in a case involving the targeting of groups that merely disagreed with the Obama administration’s political perspectives. Thirty-eight non-profit organizations from 22 states were subjected to violations of their First Amendment rights. Information obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that officials “orchestrated a complex scheme to dump conservative and Tea Party non-profit applicants into a bureaucratic ‘black hole.‘” Another 294 pages of documents … also recently released by Judicial Watch further establish that “top IRS officials in Washington, including Lois Lerner and Holly Paz, knew that the agency was specifically targeting ‘Tea Party’ and other conservative organizations two full years before disclosing it to Congress and the public…”

The media also did not dwell on offenses such as Hillary Clinton’s financial gain from her approval, as secretary of state, of the sale of uranium — the basic ingredient of nuclear weapons — to Russia. The Biden Justice Department has found time to attack parents disagreeing with politicized curricula, but has been absurdly reluctant to move on Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China.

The most salient example remains, of course, the fraud perpetrated on the American public during the 2016 campaign by the Clinton campaign. The “Russian collusion” charges against the Trump election team were wholly fabricated.

Lee Smith, writing for The Federalist reported in 2018 that “Half the country wants to know why the press won’t cover the growing scandal now implicating the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice, and threatening to reach the State Department, Central Intelligence Agency, and perhaps even the Obama White House. After all, the release last week of a less-redacted version of Sens. Charles Grassley and Lindsey Graham’s January 4 letter showed that the FBI secured a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to search the communications of a Trump campaign adviser based on a piece of opposition research paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The Fourth Amendment rights of an American citizen were violated to allow one political party to spy on another. If the press did its job and reported the facts, the argument goes, then it wouldn’t just be Republicans and Trump supporters demanding accountability and justice. Americans across the political spectrum would understand the nature and extent of the abuses and crimes touching not just on one political party and its presidential candidate but the rights of every American.” It’s Smith’s belief that “The Media Stopped Reporting The Russia Collusion Story Because They Helped Create It. The press has played an active role in the Trump-Russia collusion story since its inception. It helped birth it.”

Corruption that financially enriches politicians is bad, but actions by elected officials that threaten the stability of the Republic and the rights of each citizen is even worse.

The actions of the Biden administration to diminish border controls and circumvent American immigration laws, in the belief that they will gain politically from the tidal wave, represent the ongoing nature of this apex of corruption.