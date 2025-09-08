Column: Lehman College’s Multimedia Center is a production goldmine

Rob Walsh, Sean Stein Smith and Jorge Silva-Puras recording an episode of “LEAP Into Business” in the Lehman College Multimedia Center. The episode comes out soon.

The Lehman College Multimedia Center is the hidden jewel of Lehman College’s campus, and I had the pleasure of seeing it just a few weeks ago. BXEDC President Rob Walsh and I visited the campus so he could be a guest on LEAP Into Business, a podcast produced and directed in the Multimedia Center.

During our time there, Director of the Multimedia Center Brendan McGibney showed us the state-of-the-art facilities, including a television studio, rooms for audio and visual control, a post-production suite and a newsroom. These facilities serve as classrooms for students studying film, music, journalism and more. They also use the spaces to produce projects outside of class, collaborating with clubs and other campus

organizations to create content. They were even able to take the student athletes’ headshots right in the studio – making it a great resource for many at the college.

As many would anticipate, it is also a path to career success for students. It is included in new and prospective student tours, and according to McGibney, it is supposed to appear in an upcoming commercial for the school.

“Students often say the Multimedia Center has given them real-world experience, helping them land internships and jobs,” Magda R. Soto, Associate Director of the Multimedia Center, said.

When Rob and I went into the studio where they recorded the podcast, the audio engineers working there were both recent graduates. Not only did they get an education at Lehman, but a job as well.

In an “about us” video, other students learning and working in the Multimedia Center detailed the experiences they have had because of it. Luisa Crisantos ’22 worked as a video editor on a PSA video series called ShiftNYC for the Mayor’s Office of Multimedia and Entertainment (MOME), which was nominated for an Emmy award.

McGibney mentioned an interest in working in collaboration with external organizations. This could be a great resource for small businesses and other community efforts – not to mention more incredible work experience for Lehman’s students.

Interested in keeping up with the BXEDC? Follow us @bx_edc and check out our website bxedc.org. Listen to LEAP Into Business on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Music.