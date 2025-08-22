Column: Bronx Beat nominated for an Emmy for the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Bronx Beat has been nominated for an Emmy award.

Bronx Beat is a programming series highlighting Bronx businesses, landmarks and cultural institutions to show different areas of the borough to Yankees fans and YES Network viewers. The segments also get posted to Instagram, where they draw attention to the social media pages of the subjects highlighted.

The segment won an Emmy in 2024 from the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television for the same category – Public Affairs Program (Series). The segments included in that award focused on neighborhoods such as Mott Haven and Throggs Neck, as well as Wave Hill, the Bronx Zoo, the New York Botanical Garden and more. It introduced viewers to places they perhaps have never been to – but

certainly wanted to visit after seeing the Bronx Beat.

The segments up for an award this year include two episodes on City Island, plus Lloyd’s Carrot Cake, Clubhouse Café, Liebman’s Deli and more. Cardinal Hayes High School and the Friendly Fridge were featured as well, bringing in more donations for the organizations.

The Bronx Beat with the YES Network first came about during a conversation between Rob Walsh, who hosts many of the segments as a “tour guide,” and Brian Smith of the New York Yankees. While the Bronx Beat was already a radio segment between the BXEDC and 1010 WINS — which we continue to work on and post on our Instagram — Smith put the creative forces of YES Network behind the idea. This brought a visual component to the project, allowing the BXEDC to pitch the Bronx to a wider audience.

The BXEDC is excited and grateful to the Academy for the nomination, and would like to thank Brian Smith, YES Network and Brandon Stern for working with us to bring more attention to the Bronx.

Have a suggestion for a business we can highlight in “The Bronx Beat?” Email the BXEDC’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Jilleen Barrett, at jbarrett@bxedc.org.