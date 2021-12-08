Column: East Bronx History Forum to host 160th meeting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The East Bronx History Forum and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the forum will hold its 160th meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. with a Zoom presentation, “The Parkchester Project” with advertising and public relations professional Sharon Pandolofo Perez.

Parkchester has always been a favorite topic of the History Forum from the history of the Catholic Protectory, to the History Forum’s own documentary about Parkchester, “A Day In Harmony, An Evening at the Palace” and to Jeffery S. Gurock’s lecture and book “Parkchester: A Tale of Race and Ethnicity.” Sharon’s talk will certainly focus on the more artistic and creative elements of this vibrant neighborhood.

Sharon spends her free time as an arts advocate. Her Instagram acount “The Parkchester Project”documents the terracotta artwork of American sculptors Joseph Kiselewski, Carl L. Schmitz, Edmond Amatesis and others. As a result of “The Parkchester Project,” she was able to expose how many of the priceless World War II era sculptures were carelessly destroyed during façade renovations. The story was covered by CBS, NY1, News12 and BronxNet television which helped gain the interest of the public and lead the National Academy of Design & Landmarks Commission to help in conservation efforts.

Please join us and find out how the some of the most renounced sculptors of the 1940s have managed to still grace this part of the east Bronx. The East Bronx History Forum will post the login details on our web page at BronxNYC.com. An email with Zoom login information will also be sent. Please help defray the cost of the meetings by using the donate button.