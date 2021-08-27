Column: COVID and Henri keeping the team busy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

I hope all residents of Council District 13 were able to stay dry as Hurricane Henri made its way up the Northeast, passing us by this weekend. Although this was, fortunately, amongst the milder storms we’ve encountered in the last few years, New Yorkers were nonetheless plagued by minor outages as we saw roughly eight inches of rain fall.

For the future and for any recurring outage problems, please remember to call ConEdison at 1-800-75-CONED, and in the case of fallen branches and trees, call 311. While Henri may have not been as significant, we must prepare for storms that are. Over the last year I have constructed a package of legislation to make NYC more storm resilient that — although still awaiting a hearing — would be of tremendous benefit to our coastal infrastructure and power security.

After the storm this weekend, Team Gjonaj was able to take a visit to the seniors at the Amber Court of Pelham Gardens, where we distributed oximeters, masks and hand sanitizer. We want to keep our seniors COVID safe. On Aug. 18, we held a “Meet Team Gjonaj” pop-up event at the Throggs Neck Library where residents were invited to bring questions and concerns to an attendant staffer.

Then, rounding out the week of constituent services events, we had two book bag giveaways to prepare our district’s students for the beginning of the school year. On Thursday, we visited the Sue Ginsburg Senior Center to distribute books and on Friday we visited the Throggs Neck Resident Council to do the same. Book bags, school supplies and books were handed out to make sure all District 13 learners start this year out on the right foot.