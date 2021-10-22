Column: Changes seen in education reflect ideology

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

America’s very future is at serious risk not just from enemies abroad, but also from dedicated internal forces that seek to replace constitutional government with an authoritarian, anti-western culture regime.

Parents send their children to school to gain an education. Most hard-working, dedicated teachers want to provide that. Unfortunately, a substantial portion of educational bureaucrats and progressive faculty leaders have a wholly different agenda.

Replacing the basics has been a strident push by Progressives, as they shove propaganda down the throats of students. The drive originated in universities but now infects every level, from kindergarten to postgraduates.

The extraordinary alteration has replaced, in too many cases, academia’s correct mission to educate, with the force-feeding of leftist propaganda. An example was recently observed in Oregon. As Fox News reports, “Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Democrat, signed a bill last month with little fanfare that drops the requirement that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduation.”

On the opposite coast, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has sought to ban honor rolls. “As The Post’s Selim Algar reports, a new DOE guidance warns that ‘recognizing student excellence via honor rolls and class rank can be detrimental to learners who find it more difficult to reach academic success.’ Even grades can negatively influence ‘future student performance.’ Instead, DOE’s geniuses want to emphasize ‘contributions to the school or wider community, and demonstrations of social justice and integrity.’ Staff should ‘eliminate practices that penalize students who have been marginalized based on their race, culture, language and/or ability.’”

What has replaced authentic education is an aggressive combination of leftist ideology and extremist anti-main stream cultural concepts.

The Biden administration’s advocacy of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project has been a part of the push to cram demonstrably false and inaccurate historical views down the nations’ throat.

Examples of the bizarre nature of the warping of education are numerous. A Daily Mail article exposed the actions of one teacher who had her high school English students pledge allegiance to a gay pride flag.

The OC Register writes that “…the powerful California Teachers Association… continues to push an aggressive and fundamentally reactionary approach to education… nothing has been more illustrative of the political agenda of our educational establishment than the recent draft curriculum for an ‘ethnic studies’ course for the state’s schools. Although this curriculum has created a firestorm of opposition and is unlikely to be adopted as is, the fact is the curriculum reflected a far-left agenda that is deeply entrenched in the educational establishment… The scariest thing about the ethnic studies curriculum may not be its ultimate content but how it reflects an ideology that advocates the indoctrination of youngsters who often don’t even have the most basic understanding of sociology or history. Often incapable of meeting basic grade-level English language and mathematics standards, these students would be forced to learn academic jargon like misogynoir, CIS heteropatriarchy and herstory.”

The assault on history and common sense is not confined to schools. It has affected museums and related institutions as well. Astoundingly, as reported by one source, The National Archives placed a “harmful content” warning across its entire catalog website and the warning appears when users search for anything, including founding documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Most parents were blissfully unaware of how far schools had drifted from their mission. That started to change dramatically when COVID forced classes to switch to remote learning. Astounded by what they discovered, they began to react. School board meetings quickly became battlefields when outraged moms and dads confronted those responsible.

The parental reaction was not confined to mere protests. Many have begun to abandon public schools altogether. The U.S. Census reports that “The U.S. Census Bureau’s experimental Household Pulse Survey, the first data source to offer both a national and state-level look at the impact of COVID-19 on homeschooling rates, shows a substantial increase from last spring — when the pandemic took hold — to the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Using a large, nationally representative sample of U.S. households, the survey shows homeschooling is notably higher than the national benchmarks and offers a glimpse of changes in homeschooling patterns during the pandemic.”

The trend is destined to expand until academia returns to providing honest and unbiased education.