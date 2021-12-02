Column: Adam Schiff is the ringleader of falsehoods

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Throughout the four years of the Trump administration, the greatest dirty trick in American politics tore the nation apart. Bringing the perpetrators to justice is vital.

In an attempt to ensure victory, Hillary Clinton’s campaign developed a wholly false charge of “Russian Collusion.” Partisan elements in the Department of Justice, the FBI and the media acted as co-conspirators. Democratic members of Congress, particularly Adam Schiff, played a leading role. Nancy Pelosi, in her role as Speaker of the House, supplied all the support necessary to keep the fraud going.

The Boston Herald editorial staff said, regarding Schiff, “He used his position — replete with access to information and people in the know — to distribute wild accounts of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. The effect was to frighten and alarm millions of Americans, sowing division between neighbors, toxifying our discourse and raising anxieties. The Trump administration spent time and resources fighting off the fallacy that cursed them since day one and deprived the American people of a president who could devote his time and energy to the policies they had elected him to enact.”

There can no longer be any uncertainty that the whole move was completely made-up, and that the perpetrators were aware of it. As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, “Americans expect that politicians will lie, but sometimes the examples are so brazen that they deserve special notice. Newly released Congressional testimony shows that Adam Schiff spread falsehoods shamelessly about Russia and Donald Trump for three years even as his own committee gathered contrary evidence.”

Eventually, The House Intelligence Committee released 57 transcripts of interviews it conducted in its investigation regarding the false charges.

The committee found in 2017 that there was no evidence to support the charges against President Trump. To keep the conspiracy going, however, Adam Schiff blocked the release of the exculpatory evidence after he became the committee chairman in 2019. Despite clear and overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Schiff knowingly and falsely alleged that he had evidence verifying the phony charges.

Some, such as Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Alabama) have demanded justice. When the fraud and the related Obstruction of Justice by Adam Schiff became clear, Palmer stated:

“The transcripts indicate that former Obama Administration officials and Committee Chairman Adam Schiff knew there was no proof of collusion. Yet, Schiff repeatedly touted this now discredited claim of a collusion…It is now clear that Adam Schiff lied to his colleagues, that he lied to the media, and that he lied to the American public. He refused to release the testimony transcripts from the witness interviews because he knew it would undermine him within his own caucus and with the media, and he knew it would completely discredit his investigation. This disclosure of his misrepresentation of the witness testimonies not only proves that there was no Russian collusion…”

The damage to the nation was incalculable. However, there is no discussion in the media, no action from the Justice Department, and no ongoing investigation from the FBI concerning those responsible. The Pulitzer prizes won by the New York Times and the Washington Post in furtherance of Schiff’s fraud are a black eye on journalism as a whole.

Politics has always been a tough, go-for-the jugular endeavor. However, the outright lies, and the use of the machinery of federal government as vehicles to perpetuate them, is a devastating new low in U.S. politics, unlike anything that has ever been seen before.

A new election cycle is beginning as the nation gears up for 2022. Great issues will be vigorously debated, and conflicting points of view will be strongly aired. But the body politic has been so badly damaged as a result of the false charges that many Americans no longer have the slightest trust in either the candidates or the media that covers them. That will only change when the guilty are prosecuted and punished.