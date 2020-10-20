Residents clean up Pelham Parkway and other NYC open spaces to fight park budget cuts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Many Bronxites and fellow city dwellers took initiative to show pride in their communities with a massive, citywide open space cleanup act over the weekend.

Locally, the Friends of Pelham Parkway along with members of New Yorkers for Parks, City Parks Foundation and Partnerships for Parks revitalized the central Bronx open space while others did similar for over 60 parks around NYC on Saturday, Oct. 17.

It was there that volunteers planted new flowers, cleaned up the park and did much more to spruce up the roadway split greenway.

In addition to beautifying the surrounding area, the day of cleanup also raised awareness of the 14 percent budget cuts to NYC Parks that cost the jobs of 1,700 seasonal maintenance staffers.

“Due to devastating budget cuts, the NYC Parks Department does not have sufficient resources to maintain these spaces. This incredible day of civic participation to improve our parks was truly inspiring, and I encourage all New Yorkers who use and love our parks to get involved,” said said Adam Ganser, executive director of NY4P.

“Plan a local cleanup, call your local elected officials, and become a part of this effort to care for and protect our parks,” Ganser added.

Those who wish to plan a future park cleanup can do so through It’s My Park or contact their local park organization or conservancy.