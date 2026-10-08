City Island Library gets $600K for long-awaited roof and HVAC upgrades

The City Island Library received $600,000 in capital funding for long-needed roof and HVAC upgrades to the building.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and City Council Member Shirley Aldebol secured the funding, which completes the final amount needed to advance the repairs — $5.1 million in capital funding previously committed by the City Council and the Mayor.

Gibson, Aldebol, NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Paul Ochoa and New York Public Library (NYPL) Chief Operating Officer Iris Weinshall joined the City Island community on Monday, Oct. 5 to celebrate the investment.

“City Island Library is a place where residents of all ages from the island come to relax, enjoy the AC on a hot summer day, read, learn, connect, and spend time with their neighbors and friends,” Aldebol said.

“I am proud to have worked alongside Bronx Borough President Gibson to secure the final $600,000 needed for this project. After years of planning and investment, I’m excited that we have reached this important milestone and can continue moving these much-needed improvements forward.”

The City Island Library is the only library operated by NYPL on the island and serves as a neighborhood resource for residents of all ages, offering books, technology, educational programming and community space.

“Public libraries serve as important community hubs in every neighborhood, and support from the City to keep these spaces welcoming and well-maintained is critical to their success,” Weinshall said.

“We are grateful to Council Member Shirley Aldebol and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson for securing these crucial funds to complete a much-needed renovation. This investment will help ensure City Island Library remains a vital learning center and community resource for generations of New Yorkers.”

The DDC will manage and oversee the project, which will include roof replacement and HVAC improvements. The upgrades are expected to improve the building’s efficiency and create a more comfortable environment for library patrons.

The library is a vital resource to the small, coastal community where aging infrastructure and the threat of flooding pose ongoing challenges. The branch also serves as an important gathering space for residents beyond its role as a library.

“While the island is surrounded by water, we want to keep the water out of the library. With these funds, DDC will upgrade the library’s roof, building envelope and HVAC system,” Ochoa said.

“This will give the City Island community a comfortable space to read and partake in the great programming NYPL offers, regardless of whether it’s a summer heatwave or a cold, breezy island day.”