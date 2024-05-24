The Chapel School students are principals for the day

On Wednesday, May 22, Alana and Alessia were principals for the day at The Chapel School.

The Chapel School students Alana (Junior K 4s) and Alessia (2nd Grade) Pirzinger were principals for the day on Wednesday, May 22.

Their day started with welcoming students on car line, making announcements and handing out awards at our weekly worship service. Alessia then read a book about Caterpillars to Mrs. Dzwonczyk’s class and Alana’s class and they also ran a fire drill.

Both girls wrote executive orders granting their classes a pizza and ice cream party at a date to be determined with their teachers.

The “Principal Power Lunch” was at Cosimo and Johnny’s Pizza Place on White Plains Road before everyone got together for a Ministry Staff Meeting with Pastor Hartwell and the rest of the ministry team.

The Pirzinger Sisters won this opportunity at the 2024 Gathering of Friends Le Jardin de Reves on March 15.

When asked what their favorite part of the day was, Alessia said “when we had time with Mrs. Condolff to decorate things with stickers.” Principal Alana said her favorite part of the day was “when we had pizza at Cosimo and Johnny’s!”

Previously, kindergarten student Rowan Rohrssen was principal for the day on Friday, May 10. His day consisted of welcoming students on car line, running a wind advisory drill, observing his teacher, Mrs. Bellotti, and signing an executive order granting his class a dance party.

Additionally, he handed out Workers of the Week before making important announcements and helping select pictures for a social media post and this press release. Rowan also enjoyed a “power lunch” with “former” Principal Schultz at his favorite spot, “Pete’s Tavern” in Bronxville.

Rowan won this opportunity at the 2024 Gathering of Friends Le Jardin de Reves on March 15.

“I wish the day could start all over again because it was so much fun,” Principal Rohrssen said.

For more information about The Chapel School — located at 172 White Plains Rd. — visit thechapelschool.org.