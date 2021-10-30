South Bronx cat rescued from building ledge after abandonment finds new home

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As Oct. 29 was National Cat Day, it is important to know that nearly 450 cats have been adopted after being rescued through the ASPCA-NYPD partnership since its inception in 2014.

One of those cats was Gloria, who was rescued by the ASPCA from the rooftop ledge of an eight-story apartment building in the South Bronx after she was abandoned by her late owner’s partner.

In June, the ASPCA’s Community Engagement team in New York City, which works closely with the NYPD and other agencies throughout the five boroughs to help at-risk animals, was alerted by a former client about a cat stuck on the rooftop of an apartment building in the South Bronx. ASPCA staff learned that the cat belonged to a tenant who had passed away, and it was the tenant’s partner who had abandoned her on the roof. When staff went to assess the scene, they found Gloria in extreme distress with no shade from the sun and no water. Tenants of the building had tried to lure her off the ledge with food with no success.

ASPCA staff members set up a trap near the ledge, but Gloria did not budge. Eventually, the decision was made to rescue her no matter what, due to the grave danger she was in, and to the team’s surprise, they were able to pick her up and place her in a carrier. Finally, she was safe.

At the ASPCA, Gloria, who is about one year old, was examined by veterinary staff and was treated for giardia, a parasite that causes diarrhea, and hookworms. She also tested positive for the feline leukemia virus (FeLV), an untreatable virus that can weaken the immune system of infected cats. Despite the diagnosis, many cats with FeLV, including Gloria, show no symptoms and can go on to live good quality lives for many, many years.

The ASPCA team named the gritty feline Gloria, inspired by the singer Gloria Gaynor, whose smash single, “I Will Survive,” has become an anthem about overcoming adversity. Despite the many challenges that Gloria has faced in her short life, she has proven that she will indeed survive, and she is now thriving happily in her new home with her adopters.

“After Gloria’s harrowing experience and rescue, we weren’t sure what to expect when she arrived to the Animal Recovery Center,” said Kris Lindsay, senior director, ASPCA Animal Recovery Center. “Our team was prepared for whatever she needed medically and behaviorally. We were pleasantly surprised by how sweet and easy to handle she was during her medical exam. Throughout her recovery she remained very sweet and playful, and became a staff favorite!”