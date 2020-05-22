ASPCA provides free pet food for Bronx residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The ASPCA is providing Bronx residents access to free pet food as they navigate through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unprecedented challenges this pandemic has created for people is also putting animals at risk by straining essential owner resources. The ASPCA knows the best and safest places for pets are t home with their families, so it wants to do everything it can to keep people and pets together during this crisis.

This is why the ASPCA launched free pet food distribution centers in select cities across the United States, including New York City with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. In New York City, the ASPCA has fed over 10,000 animals since early April through these pet food distribution centers.

Joel Lopez, vice president of the ASPCA Adoption Center, said it’s important to help the community during the crisis.



The safest and best place for a pet is at home with his or her family, and the ASPCA wants to do everything we can to ensure pet owners in New York City have the resources they need to care for their families, including their pets,” Lopez said. “We know that during times of stress people turn to their pets for comfort, and we are committed to helping animals return that love and comfort back to their families by helping keep them healthy and safe as we weather this crisis together.”

In addition, the ASPCA is donating free pet food to local organizations to support their own food bank efforts. This includes donating pet food to the BronxWorks Community Pantry, so they can ensure their clients also have essential resources to continue to provide care for their pets.

Pet food distribution is by appointment only and the location for pick up will be provided when an appointment is made. This is necessary to control the number of people at the distribution center at all times so the ASPCA can follow social distancing protocols and ensure the safety of their staff and clients. Appointments can be made by calling 877-204-8821 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Important details to know about pet food donations:

The ASPCA is offering free dog and cat food and supplies, such as cat litter.

This service is open to residents of New York City.

Pet food and supplies are available for pick-up.

Residents will be required to provide their appointment time, name and zip code at order pickup and should bring a photo ID.

ASPCA will not be able to accommodate same-day appointments.

Pet owners should not bring their pets with them.

Residents should not arrive early and should call the hotline number if they are running late.

Residents should not come if they are symptomatic. They may send a family member in their place.