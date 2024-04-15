Cardinal Spellman High School students recognized for academic achievements

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thirty-one students from Cardinal Spellman High School were inducted into the Sequere Deum Chapter of the National Honor Society just before Easter.

Daniel O’Keefe, rresident of Spellman, congratulated the students for their academic achievements. He reminded the new inductees that they are role models for the entire Spellman community.

O’Keefe said their success as the best and the brightest is because they have embraced the Spellman spirit.

Mark Basa, moderator of the National Honor Society at Spellman, cited the dedication and leadership of the current National Honor Society members and said that the achievements of the 31 new students were due to their commitment to the four attributes required of acceptance into the National Honor Society: scholarship, character, leadership and service. Another feature of membership is faith in God, as evidenced by the name of the Spellman Chapter, Sequere Deum – Follow God.

The current co-presidents of the National Honor Society, Ovokeroye Akarumeh and Darren Ke, assisted with the ceremony. Candles representing the four attributes were lit, and as their families looked on, the students received the National Honor Society medallion. The National Honor Society serves as a reflection on one’s high academic achievement as well as recognition of strong character, good citizenship and service to others. Membership in the elite and prestigious organization is recognized by colleges around the nation.

