Gibson hosts celebration for Cardinal Hayes High School Football team after championship victory

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Dec. 21, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted a celebration at Borough Hall for the Cardinal Hayes High School football team’s victory in the 2023 Catholic H.S. League Championship against St. Francis High School after the squad claimed a sold victory, 40-22.

Cardinal Hayes is the first New York City school to win the Catholic League’s prestigious AAA state title, considered one of the top honors in New England high school sports. This marks the first state championship in the school’s history and the first time that any team from New York City has won the state Catholic H.S. League Championship.

“We are so excited this week to celebrate our Bronx football champions,” said Gibson. “These young men represent the strength, resiliency, and perseverance of our borough. They overcame overwhelming odds to pull off a historic victory, and we are so proud to recognize and celebrate the players, coaches, and parents who helped make this happen.”

The celebration began with a live performance by the Cardinal Hayes Marching Band and included a speech by former New York Jets running back Tony Richardson, dinner, and an award presentation for the young athletes who collectively led the Cardinals to their inaugural victory.

The celebration ended with Gibson presenting a proclamation to the Cardinal Hayes Football Team declaring Dec. 2, the day of their championship victory, “Cardinal Hayes Day” in the Bronx.

“Never count out our youth, and never count out the Bronx,” Gibson said.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes