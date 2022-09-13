Cardi B visits alma mater in Morris Heights, donates $100K

Famous Bronx rap artist Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, donated $100,000 to her old middle school in Morris Heights on Tuesday morning and announced her partnership with a local human rights organization that aims to uproot systemic challenges in historically marginalized communities of color.

According to a press release from Community Capacity Development (CCD), Cardi B is on a partnership tour with the organization. At the Alexander Macomb School in the Bronx Tuesday, her alma mater, the artist was poised to speak about her own journey through the New York City public school system and the importance of education.

Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education David Banks posted a photo with Cardi B on his Twitter page, expressing his gratitude for the artist’s partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 #InTheBronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Banks wrote on Twitter. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights.”

Cardi B, who has been nominated for 10 Grammy awards — winning Best Rap Album for “Invasion of Privacy” in 2019 — also made an appearance in the Brownsville neighborhood in Brooklyn over the weekend during CCD community events. The Brooklyn Paper reported that the rap artist reached out to CCD and asked for educational resources to become a human justice advocate with the organization.

Gun violence prevention, youth mentorship, education, conflict mediation and community development are CCD’s primary areas of focus, according to the organization. The partnership with Cardi B is a continuation of CCD’s outreach model to create change through community empowerment, system accountability and individual transformation.

