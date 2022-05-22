Miguelina Camilo pivots candidacy following latest redistricting, to now challenge Sen. Gustavo Rivera in newly drawn District 33

Thanks to the final touches of a widely unpopular redistricting process, Miguelina Camilo went from the Democratic frontrunner in an open race for Senate District 36 to now facing a stiff primary against popular incumbent Gustavo Rivera in the newly drawn District 33.

Just minutes before his mandated deadline Friday night, Steuben County court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas released final versions of new congressional and state Senate maps, concluding a convoluted process that dragged out for months, pushing back some primaries deep into August.

Judge Patrick McAllister quickly approved Cervas’ maps in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The final maps did include several changes which led to quite a bit of reshuffling in some state and federal races as candidates were drawn out of their districts. As a result, Camilo, 36, took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce that she would be seeking a new seat — the Senate’s 33rd District.

Back in February, Camilo announced her candidacy for state Senate District 36, a seat that became vacant when Sen. Alessandra Biaggi a Pelham Progressive, joined a crowded primary filed for the open third congressional seat, which briefly combined parts of the Bronx, Queens, Long Island and Westchester — that congressional district has since been redrawn with Westchester and the Bronx carved out of it.

“I began my journey to State Senate so that I could represent my neighbors and build up our communities,” said Camilo, a moderate Democrat, in a tweet. “The journey continues. I want to give voice to the district where I live, know and love and I am proud to announce that I am running for the State Senate District 33!”

About 30 minutes prior to Camilo’s announcement, Rivera, 46, condemned the “flawed” and “undemocratic” redistricting process, but also announced he would seek reelection in the revamped District 33.

“While I believe that this entire process has been deeply flawed, utterly undemocratic, and intended to diminish the voices of communities of color in our government, a determination has been made by the courts and the district maps are now final,” said Rivera, a staunch progressive from Kingsbridge Heights. With so much work left to do in the legislature, I will be running for reelection in the new 33rd Senatorial District, which includes significant part of my current district, as well as many communities that I represented when I was first elected to the Senate.”

The race for the 33rd now sets up to be one of the more high-profile state primaries to watch, pitting moderate against progressive.

A self-proclaimed pragmatist, Camilo ran her own law firm before becoming commissioner of the city Board of Elections. She also became president of the Bronx Women’s Bar Association and the 100 Hispanic Women — Bronx Chapter. Now living in Riverdale, Camilo was born in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to Washington Heights at age 2.

Rivera has spent more than a decade in Albany, first elected to the Senate in 2010 when he defeated entrenched pol Pedro Espada Jr. in a Democratic primary; Espada Jr. was later convicted on federal corruption charges and sentenced to 5 years in prison. The last time Rivera faced a legitimate primary opponent was in 2014 and 2016 when then City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera, a conservative Democrat, challenged him — he won both races by wide margins.

Rivera emigrated to the U.S. from Puerto Rico in 1998. Prior to joining the state Legislature he worked on various political campaigns, including Fernando Ferrer’s 2001 mayoral run in New York City.

Members of the state Senate are elected to two-year terms and make an annual salary of $110,000 plus per diem.

The primary for state Senate has now been rescheduled for Aug. 23.

Reach Christian Falcone at cfalcone@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-2541. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes