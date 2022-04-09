Community

BX Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Easter decoration with crafted Easter bunny and eggs in the wicker basket. Spring Easter composition.
Photo courtesy Getty

McDonald’s Easter Egg Hunt

April 9: McDonald’s is holding multiple Easter egg hunt events for children on Saturday. One is at 875 Garrison Ave. from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and at 1625 Webster Ave., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids will also have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Brady Court Flea Market

April 9: The Brady Community will hold a flea market where a unique collection of antiques, vintage clothing, sports memorabilia, jewelry and toys will all be available for affordable prices. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brady Court Community Center, Holland Avenue. Please note COVID-9 protocols will be enforced. Masks are required and social distancing when available.

Bronx Rockets

April 9: This is a Community Run/Walk Group. Join them for a nice walk, run or jog with a group of friendly, fun people. They meet Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at Mullaly Park Corner of 165th Street and Jerome Avenue.

Friends of 4 Parks Community Social

April 9: Meet your neighbors and enjoy some time outdoors on picnic blankets at Joyce Kilmer Park for a community social/picnic at 1 p.m. Learn about their programs such as clean-up dates, free yoga/samba classes, a 5K race and other outdoor events in the parks. Bring a picnic blanket, snacks and beverages. There will be free food and drink to supplement. There’s an optional clean-up at 11 a.m.

Bronx Afternoon Tea Party

April 10: Bronx Holistic Healing is holding an afternoon tea party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Bronx Collab Space, 3866 White Plains Road.

