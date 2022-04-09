BX Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

McDonald’s Easter Egg Hunt

April 9: McDonald’s is holding multiple Easter egg hunt events for children on Saturday. One is at 875 Garrison Ave. from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and at 1625 Webster Ave., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids will also have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Brady Court Flea Market

April 9: The Brady Community will hold a flea market where a unique collection of antiques, vintage clothing, sports memorabilia, jewelry and toys will all be available for affordable prices. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brady Court Community Center, Holland Avenue. Please note COVID-9 protocols will be enforced. Masks are required and social distancing when available.

Bronx Rockets

April 9: This is a Community Run/Walk Group. Join them for a nice walk, run or jog with a group of friendly, fun people. They meet Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at Mullaly Park Corner of 165th Street and Jerome Avenue.

Friends of 4 Parks Community Social

April 9: Meet your neighbors and enjoy some time outdoors on picnic blankets at Joyce Kilmer Park for a community social/picnic at 1 p.m. Learn about their programs such as clean-up dates, free yoga/samba classes, a 5K race and other outdoor events in the parks. Bring a picnic blanket, snacks and beverages. There will be free food and drink to supplement. There’s an optional clean-up at 11 a.m.

Bronx Afternoon Tea Party

April 10: Bronx Holistic Healing is holding an afternoon tea party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Bronx Collab Space, 3866 White Plains Road.