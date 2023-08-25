BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, Aug. 26

BronxRockets Community Run/Walk: 8a.m.-11 a.m. at Reverend T. Wendell Foster Park (Mullaly Park)

Take a long walk and discover some of the most beautiful green space in the Bronx. The goal of the BronxRockets is to inspire Bronxites to get active and improve their health by running and walking. Plus, you can socialize while you exercise! The BronxRockets and others will gather at 8 a.m. Reserve a spot for this free event on Eventbrite, and wear some comfortable kicks!

Bronx Night Market: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. at 1 Fordham Plaza

Enjoy great food, music and other festivities to cap off the summer at Fordham Plaza! Bring your family, best friend or significant other to conclude summer Saturdays in the Bronx. Prepare yourself for artisan Mexican sausages, authentic Jerk Chicken, traditional Bajan fishcakes, arepas de choclo, or the famous Korean dogs. Come decked out in your school spirit for this homecoming-themed event. Don’t miss out on this food festival featuring nearly 50 vendors! Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Fools in Love: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at 940 Garrison Ave.

Enjoy a 1950’s doo-wop reimagining of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at The POINT Community Development Corporation. With this family-friendly show, the Open Hydrant Theater Company looks to introduce children to Shakespeare, but the show is for all ages. The comedy is set in the era of “Happy Days” and poodle skirts in California town West Athens, where four teenagers hang out at a diner and discuss their romantic problems and plans. Hermia loves Lysander but is being pressured to marry Demetrius. On the sidelines, Helena wants to be with Demetrius, who doesn’t feel the same. Conceived by Sarah Rosenberg and Luis Reyes Cardenas and adapted by Sarah Rosenberg, they have kept Shakespeare’s language (accented with an occasional “huh?” or “oh, all right”), letting young theatergoers grasp meaning through context. Tickets cost $23.41.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Seining and Shore Exploration: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Orchard Beach

Explore the Orchard Beach shores in Pelham Bay Park and get your hands wet! This program — which is recommended for ages 8 and older — will introduce participants to seining. Come wade in the ocean and use large nets to catch fish and other marine life. All equipment is provided for this free event.

Hip Hop Dance Class: 1 p.m.-1:50 p.m. at 1215 Morris Avenue

Take your soon-to-be star to a hip-hop dance class in the Bronx at Nieves Latin DanceStudio’s Bronx location! This is an intermediate class for kids 8 years and older who have dance experience. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite for this free event so your young ones can show off their best moves!

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes