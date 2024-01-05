BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Library Arcade

Video games every Friday in January at the Bronx Library Center 310 East Kingsbridge Road

Friday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. Free admission.



Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every friday at the Bronx Library Center starting Friday, Jan. 5. This event will run every Friday at the same time for the month of January. More info can be found online here.

Family Art Project: Starry Night Sky

Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free with admission to the grounds. Registration is not required.

Get lost in the vast expanse of the night sky as we explore the stars and planets visible at this time of year. Capture this cosmic spectacle by making your own light box full of constellations and learn what these phenomena can teach about the mysteries of space.

At 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a storytime program in the Gund Theater. All ages are welcome. More info can be found online. Forest Bathing in the Winter Landscape Saturday, Jan. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. $30, including admission to the grounds. Wave Hill Members save 10%. Registration required online or by calling 718-549-3200, ext. 251. Awaken mind, body and senses on a forest-bathing walk through the winter garden with certified nature therapy guides Cindy Olsen and Fru Molnar. Benefits may include boosts to the immune system, cardiovascular strength-building, stress reduction, improvement to cognitive functioning and deepening connections to nature and the self. Bundle up and explore Wave Hill’s serene winter landscape using all of your senses. Space is limited. Adults only, please. Weather permitting.