BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Library Arcade
Video games every Friday in January at the Bronx Library Center 310 East Kingsbridge Road
Friday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. Free admission.
Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every friday at the Bronx Library Center starting Friday, Jan. 5. This event will run every Friday at the same time for the month of January. More info can be found online here.
Family Art Project: Starry Night Sky
Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free with admission to the grounds. Registration is not required.
Get lost in the vast expanse of the night sky as we explore the stars and planets visible at this time of year. Capture this cosmic spectacle by making your own light box full of constellations and learn what these phenomena can teach about the mysteries of space.
At 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a storytime program in the Gund Theater. All ages are welcome. More info can be found online.
Forest Bathing in the Winter Landscape
Saturday, Jan. 6, from noon to 2 p.m.
$30, including admission to the grounds. Wave Hill Members save 10%. Registration required online or by calling 718-549-3200, ext. 251.
Awaken mind, body and senses on a forest-bathing walk through the winter garden with certified nature therapy guides Cindy Olsen and Fru Molnar. Benefits may include boosts to the immune system, cardiovascular strength-building, stress reduction, improvement to cognitive functioning and deepening connections to nature and the self. Bundle up and explore Wave Hill’s serene winter landscape using all of your senses.
Space is limited. Adults only, please. Weather permitting.
Garden and Conservatory Highlights Walk
Sunday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Free with admission to the grounds
Join a knowledgeable Wave Hill Garden Guide for a leisurely stroll in the gardens. Topics vary by season and the expertise of the guide. Each walk varies with the guide leading it. This walk lasts a half hour to 45 minutes. Public garden walks are most appropriate for adults or young adults. More info can be found online.
Holiday Train Show Sensory Friendly Morning at NYBG
Sunday, Jan. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m.
This sensory friendly experience is primarily for, but not limited to, families with autistic children, autistic young people and adults, and any other visitors who may prefer a more relaxed experience, plus their families, friends, and caregivers. For anyone who would like a calmer visit to the Holiday Train Show.
Additionally, your ticket provides access to the New York Botanical Garden’s (NYBG) outdoor gardens and collections. Does not include evening access to special events, including NYBG GLOW and Bar Car Nights. Staff will be present to support your visit as you enter and explore the Holiday Train Show without videos playing or trains running, for a more relaxed visit from 9-10 a.m.
Trains, waterfalls, and videos will be turned on for everyone to enjoy at 10 a.m. A quiet space and alternate exit from the Conservatory will be available for the duration of the program, until 11 a.m. Tickets are available online.
