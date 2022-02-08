Velocity’s Bryce Hickman brings home ‘Fastest Kid in the World’ medal at Millrose Games

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Velocity Track Club is truly blessed. On Saturday, Jan. 30, Velocity Track Club’s Bryce Hickman competed in the U9 Fastest Kid in the World 55-meter race in the Millrose Games at New Balance Armory in Fort Washington, New York. He qualified for this race on Jan. 12, at the Millrose Trials.

The athletes in the U9 Fastest Kid in the World 55-meter race were treated like professional athletes. They were given a lovely hoodie to wear, flags to represent their country and a gift bag. Plus, they had ushers at the starting line to collect their belongings prior to the race. The athletes also had the opportunity to see Olympians such as: Athing Mu, a two-timet gold medal winner in the Tokyo Olympics; World Record holder Christian Coleman; fastest man in the world in 2021 Trayvon Bromell; Olympic bronze medalist Noah Lyles and Olympic Champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser.

Hickman won the race and earned the title U9 Fastest Kid in the World Race at the Millrose Games. He received a bouquet of flowers for winning the race, which he gave to his proud mother. Great job Bryce, New Balance Armory and the Millrose Games team.

Velocity Track Club wishes to say thank you to our anonymous donor. We truly appreciate the donation.

Our next meet will be on Sunday, Feb. 6 NJ-AAU Jersey City Rec Series at Jersey City Armory, New Jersey.

Velocity Track Club New York is a 501C3 non-for profit with 100% of your donation going toward helping our children. Support your youth, so they can continue to do wonderful things. For additional information, please go to our web site Velocitytrack.org or contact Coach Winston Dinkins at 914-441-6196 or email me watclt@aol.com.