Bruckner Boulevard McDonald’s hosts ‘Ice Cream with a Cop’ with 43rd Precinct

Local kids got to have ice cream with police officers from the 43rd Precinct at the McDonald’s at 1600 Bruckner Blvd.

The McDonald’s at 1600 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx hosted a special “Ice Cream with a Cop” event with the 43rd Precinct on Wednesday, July 30.

With temperatures outside approaching 100 degrees that day, this event came at just the right time for the precinct, the McDonald’s and the community.

In addition to enjoying a cool and tasty treat while interacting with local officers, members of the community also had the opportunity to take advantage of the NYPD’s Operation Photo ID, which allowed for parents to leave the event with photo ID cards of their children.

The 43rd Precinct oversees the neighborhoods of Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester.