The Bronx-based Girl Scouts of Greater New York Troop NEBX21 refurbished the community bench outside of the McDonald’s branch at 1600 Bruckner Blvd.

As part of an early celebration of Earth Day, set to occur on Tuesday, April 22, the Troop sanded down the bench and preserved the wood with lemon oil. Additionally, they planted flowers in the planters at each end of the bench.

The Girl Scouts were joined by 43rd Precinct Community Affairs Officer Thomas Perez.