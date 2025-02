Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Members of the FDNY stopped by the McDonald’s at 1515 Williamsbridge Rd. to celebrate its reopening.

The FDNY Foundation held an interactive fire safety session there, providing families in attendance with fire safety tips and literature.

Complementary coffee was also provided for the adults on hand. Kids received hats, gloves and other goodies.

A $300 donation was also made by the McDonald’s, owned by Tony Rodriguez, to the FDNY Foundation at the event.