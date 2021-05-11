Brooklyn A to host free commercial lease assistance webinar in partnership with assembly member Nathalia Fernandez’s office

Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernández has called on Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio to bring a mass COVID-19 vaccination site to the north Bronx.

Free webinar to offer information on free commercial lease assistance services available to qualified small business owners.

In partnership with Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez’s office, the Community & Economic Development unit of Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A (Brooklyn A), will be presenting a webinar outlining the free high-quality legal services available to NYC small business owners through the Commercial Lease Assistance Program (CLA).

The webinar will be held Tuesday, May 11, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

Since the inception of the CLA Program, Brooklyn A’s Community & Economic Development attorneys have assisted hundreds of small business owners in over a thousand separate legal matters, including:

Understanding applicable laws and statutes.

Lease review, amendment, assignment, extension and/or termination.

Negotiation for new and renewal leases.

Covid-19 related rent abatement, arrears, and personal guarantee issues.

Drafting oral and unwritten agreements.

Support with landlord harassment/breach of contract.

Completing loan and grant applications.

Other transactional legal services.

The Commercial Lease Assistance Program is funded by the New York City Department of Small Business Services (“SBS”).

To register for this informative webinar, please go to the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hEE1o2XwT3OLEZjIyIUw9g