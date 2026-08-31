BronxWorks Summer Bridge program helps incoming freshmen prepare for their first year of college

Getting accepted to college is just the first step. For some incoming freshmen, figuring out what comes next can be just as challenging.

Mia Rivera, an incoming freshman at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, was just as concerned about keeping up with her classes than she was about understanding the day-to-day experience of college and making sure she takes advantage of all the opportunities available to her.

Rivera got that preparation this summer through BronxWorks’ Center for Achieving Future Education (CAFE) Summer Bridge program, a two-week program designed to help incoming college freshmen make the transition from high school to college.

Held in July, CAFE worked with up to 20 students from across New York City. Students participated in college-readiness workshops, toured college campuses and learned how to make use of resources that will be available to them throughout their college careers.

“I feel like my high school prepared me for the workload and the academics. But it’s definitely a new start,” Rivera said.

Rivera was already familiar with BronxWorks after participating in its Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) in 2024. She later came across information about CAFE’s Summer Bridge program in a Facebook post and decided to participate in Summer Bridge, as she prepared for her first year of college..

Although her high school offered college-readiness programming, Rivera said Summer Bridge gave her a better understanding of the differences between high school and college.

“In high school, your schedule is just given to you,” Rivera said. “But college is different because you’re picking out your courses, and you’re trying to navigate how much is too much.”

The program covers the granular and more difficult parts of navigating college including course selection, applying for financial aid, the differences between in-state and out-of-state tuition and the importance of completing the process each year.

For BronxWorks CAFE program director Shaquantay McClinton, that kind of preparation is important because students can enter college without fully understanding what will be expected of them beyond the classroom.

“They’ll get accepted to a college and they think that’s it,” McClinton said.

McClinton said many of the students served through the program are Black and brown and may not have someone at home who can guide them through the practical aspects of college. Students can have questions about financial aid, course schedules, work-study opportunities and emergency resources, she said.

Many of the students also have responsibilities outside of school, including jobs. McClinton said BronxWorks works with students and their college advisors to make sure they understand how to manage their schedules while taking advantage of campus resources.

That support continues after the Summer Bridge program ends.

They also connect students with college success advisors who can provide one-on-one guidance throughout their college careers. BronxWorks also works to establish relationships with students’ freshman advisors at their colleges, helping create a connection between the students and the resources available on campus such as food pantries and work-study opportunities.

“It’s beneficial for them that they’re knowledgeable before the transition,” McClinton said.

BronxWorks has operated CAFE since fall 2004. The Summer Bridge program began in 2022, after the organization had previously provided some summer mentorship through the program.

The broader CAFE program continues to support students as they move through college and eventually prepare to enter the workforce.

Rivera plans to remain connected with BronxWorks once she begins classes.

“If I ever need help or ever need any advice in college, I know that I can always reach out to them,” she said.

This fall, Rivera will explore joining student council, mock trial and debate, and juggling her academic workload with a part-time job. John Jay was a natural fit for her interests as she plans to attend law school and become a prosecutor, though she said she remains open to other careers in the legal field.

As she prepares to commute to campus this fall, Rivera said she is looking forward to getting outside her comfort zone and exploring opportunities beyond the classroom.

“The most important thing I learned was that college can be very flexible, and college is really what you make of it,” Rivera said.

“Whether you choose to do a club, a sport, or an internship. It’s really your experience that makes college, college.”