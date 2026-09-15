Riverdale Children’s Theatre helps Bronx students prepare for NYC performing arts high school auditions

A successful children’s theatre program is coaching students who have their eyes set on attending one of NYC’s six performing arts high schools, for dance, voice, instrumental music, drama and technical theater training.

For the 17th year, Riverdale Children’s Theatre will host a series of free audition prep workshops for 8th grade students who seek placement at one of the following specialized schools: LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, Professional Performing Arts High School, Talent Unlimited High School, Repertory Company High School, Frank Sinatra High School or the Special Music School in Vocal Music, Musical Theatre and Drama.

The first prep meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 5 p.m., with additional prep days on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The meetings are held at St. Barnabas Elementary School at 413 E. 241st Street.

Special arrangements are available for any student observing the Sabbath.

About a decade before the Riverdale Children’s Theatre was founded schools basically stopped doing plays and musicals. In the ’60s and ’70s nearly every school did some form of theatrical performance.

“Many families do not have access to strong theater arts programs, or the means to hire an acting or vocal coach,” said Riverdale Children’s Theatre executive director and founder Derek Wood, who runs the program with his wife and co-founder Becky Lillie Woods.

The team provides the students tips for a strong audition, helps the students pick out audition material, prepare for the audition and videotaping tips. Successful applicants from past years will be on hand to answer questions about the audition experience. Parents can accompany their child at the Oct. 3 session only.

RCT’s audition prep workshops level the playing field and hopefully increase the students’ chances to gain entrance into their preferred high school.

“I know many kids from across the Bronx will benefit from the help in preparing for these difficult auditions,” Wood said. “I’m proud to say that RCT has dramatically increased the number of kids from the Bronx who attend NYC performing arts schools over the past 15 years.”

Last year, all 26 audition prep students received at least one offer from one of the six specialized schools.

Overall, 95% of their students are accepted into competitive NYC performing arts schools, and many have gone on to professional careers and attended some of the nation’s top performing arts colleges and universities.

Emmy-award winner Jharrel Jerome attended RCT as a St. Brendan’s Elementary School 8th grader. He received the “Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series” award for his depiction of one of the Central Park 5 in Netflix’s “When They See Us” based on the Central Park jogger case. He also appeared in “Moonlight” and others.

Besides the audition prep workshops, RCT fee-based program produces full scale musical productions, offers music and dance programs, and distributes thousands of dollars in scholarships each year so that any child can have access to RCT’s high-quality arts program.

Unlike the traditional concept of serving one immediate community, RCT serves the entire borough, as well as lower Westchester and northern Manhattan.

Since its inception, RCT has produced 180 full-scale musical productions and community events at rented venues across the North Bronx. Last year, 10,000 people attended RCT’s 8 well-produced productions that served 400 students.

Derek has had a long involvement in the Bronx. For many years he prepared a wide variety of programming at BronxNet TV and garnered many accolades for his work.

“Decades ago, after BronxNet TV first launched, Derek Woods helped document the borough’s news, culture, and history as an award-winning producer and reporter,” said Michael Knobbe, executive director of BronxNet TV said. “Derek and Becky Woods carry that same spirit into the Riverdale Children’s Theatre, creating exceptional performing arts opportunities for Bronx children and families.”

Also, Riverdale Children’s Theater has the distinction of being one of only four official “pilot” programs in the country recognized by leading theatrical licensing company, Music Theatre International.

For more information on the prep audition workshops, you can visit RCT’s audition prep website. Participation is limited and sign up is mandatory.