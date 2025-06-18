BronxWorks to host Pride-themed hiring event with dozens of employers on June 26

The BronxWorks Jobs Plus program will be hosting a special hiring event, dubbed “Celebration of Pride,” on Thursday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the BronxWorks office, located at 550 E. 142nd St.

Dozens of companies will have representatives on hand in search of employees. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with affirming employers, explore inclusive job openings and look to build careers in a safe and welcoming environment.

In addition to looking for potential jobs, attendees will also have the chance to network with representatives of the businesses and take part in on-the-spot interviews.

“Part of our mission at BronxWorks is to support vulnerable communities, and this hiring event is an opportunity to support their efforts to find gainful employment with supportive organizations,” BronxWorks Chief Executive Officer Eileen Torres said. “We encourage everyone to join us for this important event and take advantage of a wonderful opportunity to network with potential employers, learn about career opportunities or even to get a new job–all while celebrating Pride.”

Those interested in going to the Celebration of Pride hiring event can RSVP for it here.

The Jobs Plus program at BronxWorks is a free workforce development program primarily supporting NYCHA residents in the borough. Employment-related services, financial incentives, community support for work and financial counseling are all combined as part of this program. Over 1,000 public housing residents have already been able to find meaningful employment, as well as increase how much they earn and make career advancements.