Community Service

Photos: Bronxwood International Church of God hosting food distributions Wednesdays and Saturdays for rest of December

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
bronxwood
Bronx community members can visit the Bronx International Church of God’s food pantry every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the month of December.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Bronxwood International Church of God will be hosting food distributions every Wednesday and Saturday throughout December from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members can visit the church Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to benefit from the food pantry. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

The food pantry of the church, located at 3232 Lurting Ave., is offering a wide variety of groceries, including fresh produce, bread, grilled salmon and much more.

Plenty of different foods are available at these distributions. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees of the food distributions are also invited to come to the church during the days and hours of worship.

Attendees are also invited to come to the church for services on Sundays. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

More in Community Service

More from Around NYC