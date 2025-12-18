Photos: Bronxwood International Church of God hosting food distributions Wednesdays and Saturdays for rest of December

Bronx community members can visit the Bronx International Church of God’s food pantry every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the month of December.

The Bronxwood International Church of God will be hosting food distributions every Wednesday and Saturday throughout December from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food pantry of the church, located at 3232 Lurting Ave., is offering a wide variety of groceries, including fresh produce, bread, grilled salmon and much more.

Attendees of the food distributions are also invited to come to the church during the days and hours of worship.