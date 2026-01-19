Photos: Kids from Bronx Youth Empowerment Program take part in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Several members of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program took part in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Elementary school, middle school and high school kids from the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program provided valuable resources to community members as part of the organization’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 15, at the North Bronx SDA Church, located at 3743 Bronxwood Ave.

Kids from the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program gave out coats, shoes, food and clothing to those in need who came to the church.

In addition to the coats, shoes, food and clothing, the youths from the program also shared inspirational messages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also discussed what his legacy means to them and other youths living in today’s society.

The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program organized this event in partnership with the Healthcare Education Project.

This charitable effort was made possible thanks in large part to sponsorships from Arias Cleaners, ICNA Relief and NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s Stand Up to Violence program.