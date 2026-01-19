Community Service

Photos: Kids from Bronx Youth Empowerment Program take part in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

By Ethan Marshall
martin luther king
Several members of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program took part in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Photo courtesy of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program

Elementary school, middle school and high school kids from the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program provided valuable resources to community members as part of the organization’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 15, at the North Bronx SDA Church, located at 3743 Bronxwood Ave.

Several community members were on hand for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program

Kids from the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program gave out coats, shoes, food and clothing to those in need who came to the church.

Clothes, coats, shoes and food were given out to Bronx community members in need. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program

In addition to the coats, shoes, food and clothing, the youths from the program also shared inspirational messages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also discussed what his legacy means to them and other youths living in today’s society.

Youths from the program talked about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how his words continue to inspire others today. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program

The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program organized this event in partnership with the Healthcare Education Project.

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program

This charitable effort was made possible thanks in large part to sponsorships from Arias Cleaners, ICNA Relief and NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s Stand Up to Violence program.

