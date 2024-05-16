Community

Borough president hosts annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon

By Posted on
20240513_173423719_iOS
On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.
Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office

On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.

This event was a heartfelt tribute to the courageous men and women who served in the armed forces and live in The Bronx. There were 220 attendees at this year’s luncheon.

On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office

This year’s keynote speaker was New York City Civil Court Judge of Bronx County Yadira Gonzalez-Taylor, who served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1998.

This year’s honorees were:

  • Linda D. Catlett, notary public and notary signing agent (NSA) at Bronx Community College; retired U.S. Navy veteran
  • Cornell Nolton, vice chairman of the BLISS, Inc. Board of Directors; Sergeant at Arms at BCHS Mental Health Board; retired Vietnam War veteran
  • Juan Parra, chairperson of the Veteran’s Committee at the Bronx Community Board; retired Marine Corps veteran
  • Joseph Mondello, member of Community Board 10; district commander of American Legion; former chairman of the Bronx Borough President’s Veterans Advisory Council; retired U.S. Air Force veteran
  • SFC Ricardo Garcia, veterans coordinator, Hostos Community College, Hostos Office of Veterans Affairs (HOVA); retired U.S. Army National Guard veteran
  • Tiana Sloan, coordinator for military and veteran services at the University of Mount Saint Vincent; chair of the James J. Peters VA Medical Center’s Volunteer Student Veterans Coalition; president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 979
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson with Linda D. CatlettPhoto courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson with Cornell NoltonPhoto courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson with Juan ParraPhoto courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
Joseph Mondello receives the Leadership AwardPhoto courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson with Ricardo GarciaPhoto courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson with Tiana SloanPhoto courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office

For more information on Bronx Week events, visit ilovethebronx.com.

On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office
On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.Photo courtesy Borough President Gibson’s Office

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Crime

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC