Borough president hosts annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon

On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On May 13, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson,and her Veterans Advisory Council hosted the annual Bronx Veterans Appreciation Day Luncheon as part of Bronx Week 2024.

This event was a heartfelt tribute to the courageous men and women who served in the armed forces and live in The Bronx. There were 220 attendees at this year’s luncheon.

This year’s keynote speaker was New York City Civil Court Judge of Bronx County Yadira Gonzalez-Taylor, who served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1998.

This year’s honorees were:

Linda D. Catlett, notary public and notary signing agent (NSA) at Bronx Community College; retired U.S. Navy veteran

Cornell Nolton, vice chairman of the BLISS, Inc. Board of Directors; Sergeant at Arms at BCHS Mental Health Board; retired Vietnam War veteran

Juan Parra, chairperson of the Veteran’s Committee at the Bronx Community Board; retired Marine Corps veteran

Joseph Mondello, member of Community Board 10; district commander of American Legion; former chairman of the Bronx Borough President’s Veterans Advisory Council; retired U.S. Air Force veteran

SFC Ricardo Garcia, veterans coordinator, Hostos Community College, Hostos Office of Veterans Affairs (HOVA); retired U.S. Army National Guard veteran

Tiana Sloan, coordinator for military and veteran services at the University of Mount Saint Vincent; chair of the James J. Peters VA Medical Center’s Volunteer Student Veterans Coalition; president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 979

For more information on Bronx Week events, visit ilovethebronx.com.