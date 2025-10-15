Bronx to host inaugural Senior Health and Wellness Expo promoting free services for aging adults

Bronx residents looking to take charge of their health and well-being won’t want to miss the inaugural Bronx Senior Health & Wellness Expo, launching this year with an exciting day dedicated to healthy aging and community engagement. Produced by Schneps Media, publishers of the Bronx Times, amNY Metro, and Caribbean Life, this premier event is set to take place on November 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bronx Community College, 2155 University Ave, Bronx, NY 10453.

This free event is designed for those 55+, seniors, caregivers and health-conscious individuals looking to learn about the latest advancements in health, wellness, and lifestyle improvements. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading healthcare professionals, wellness experts and local organizations offering valuable resources tailored to aging well and living a vibrant life.

The inaugural expo will feature a diverse lineup of exhibitors, engaging panel discussions and interactive activities—all geared toward promoting healthy lifestyles and proactive aging. A major highlight of the event is the series of informative discussions led by medical professionals, wellness experts, and industry leaders.

These sessions will cover a range of important topics, including:

Preventative Healthcare & Screenings : Learn about the latest medical screenings and preventative care strategies to maintain

optimal health.

: Learn about the latest medical screenings and preventative care strategies to maintain optimal health. Nutrition & Healthy Eating for Seniors : Discover how to improve energy, digestion, and overall well-being through a balanced

diet.

: Discover how to improve energy, digestion, and overall well-being through a balanced diet. Fitness and Mobility : Get expert advice on staying active and independent through exercise and physical therapy techniques.

: Get expert advice on staying active and independent through exercise and physical therapy techniques. Managed Health Care: Learn strategies to support brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Those who attend will have the chance to visit exhibitor booths featuring healthcare providers, insurance specialists, senior living communities, wellness brands and local organizations. Representatives will be on hand to provide resources, answer questions, and discuss services tailored to aging adults and their families.

The event will also offer complimentary health screenings such as blood pressure checks, vision and hearing tests and glucose monitoring— allowing attendees to stay on top of their health. In addition, there will be live demonstrations showcasing senior-friendly fitness programs, stress-reducing techniques and even cooking demos featuring nutritious recipes.

Beyond the educational and health-focused opportunities, the Bronx Senior Health & Wellness Expo serves as a great networking event. Attendees can connect with like-minded individuals, meet local business owners, and discover community resources that support senior living and overall wellness.

Whether you are a senior looking to enhance your quality of life, a caregiver seeking resources, or simply someone interested in proactive health and wellness, this event has something for everyone. The Bronx Senior Health & Wellness Expo offers a unique opportunity to learn, engage, and take actionable steps toward a healthier future — all in a welcoming and supportive environment.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged. For more details and to RSVP, visit Schneps Media.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the inaugural Bronx Senior Health & Wellness Expo and invest in your well-being while exploring everything the Bronx has to offer for healthy aging!