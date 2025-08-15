NASA provides $300K research grant to Bronx Community College Geospatial Center of the CUNY Crest Institute

Bronx Community College’s Geospatial Center at the CUNY Crest Institute has received a $300,000 research grant from NASA to study climate change drivers in urban areas.

The project, led by Professor of Chemistry, Earth and Environmental Sciences Dr. Sunil Bhaskaran, will focus heavily on how climate change impacts Land Use and Land Cover (LULC) change and Urban Decision Support Systems. Participating students from Bronx Community College will gain hands-on research experience, train through internships and develop workforce-ready skills in the field of Geospatial Science and Artificial Intelligence.

“This grant will greatly enhance our program, offering students the chance to build research skills, participate in internships and engage in interdisciplinary learning,” Dr. Bhaskaran said. “It also will strengthen our collaborations across BCC’s departments and expand our partnerships with industry, government and academic institutions.”

Dr. Bhaskaran founded the Geospatial Center at the CUNY Crest Institute in 2014. He has also spearheaded multiple initiatives funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation. With more than 25 years of experience in the academics and industry of Geospatial Technology and Environmental Sciences, Dr. Bhaskaran is a recognized authority in the field. He is an expert in advanced satellite image analysis, object-based and per-pixel processing and machine learning applications for disaster management, urban planning and climate change research.

Dr. Bhaskaran led and was successful in implementing projects for NASA from 2018 to 2022 and for the National Science Foundation from 2016 to 2023. He is also a United States Fulbright Specialist for 2025 through 2028.

The research grant will aid the Geospatial Center in accomplishing its main mission of empowering students and educators from Kindergarten to college through inclusive, interdisciplinary education and experiential training.