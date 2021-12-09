Bronx teen, the 3rd person arrested for mistaken murder in Fordham Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 19-year-old Bronx teen is the third suspect to be arrested and charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in the Fordham Heights section that happened in October. Police believe that Saiko Koma — who was shot in the head — was not the intended target and that his murder was the result of a botched gang hit.

According to police, at 8:49 p.m. on Oct. 24 officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man who was shot in the head at 2253 Ryer Ave. Upon their arrival, the officers found Koma lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics rushed Koma to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries two days later on Oct. 26.

Last month, the NYPD arrested Samson Walston, 22, before apprehending 19-year-old Jayran Liranzo on Tuesday afternoon. In November, police arrested another gang member, 17-year-old Steven Mendez, who was facing up to four years after pleading guilty in a violent armed robbery in which a man was shot in the leg in 2020, according to police. However, Mendez was freed on five years probation in May 2020, via the judge’s discretion.

Both men are being charged with a count each of murder with intent, first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

Court records show that Walston, a member of the 183 Street YG gang who was on probation until 2026, was carrying a satchel that contained 214 vials of crack when he was arrested, police said.

Liranzo had no prior offenses leading up to his arrest on Tuesday.