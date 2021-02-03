Bronx man indicted for fatal shooting in Fordham Heights

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx man was indicted last week for a fatal shooting in Fordham Heights the day after Christmas.

“The defendant allegedly fatally shot the victim over a money dispute,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “We are working hard to bring justice to victims and this indictment shows wrongdoers will be held accountable at the end of the day. Our focus is on ending gun violence in the Bronx.”

The defendant, Marquis Tanner, 30, of 365 East 184th Street, was arraigned on second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Jan. 29. Remand was continued and he is due back in court on March 29.

According to the investigation, at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2020 at a basketball court at 365 East 183rd Street, Tanner allegedly argued with Alexandria Winchester, 24, and shot the victim once in the neck. Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and the defendant later confessed to the killing, saying he shot her over money.