Arrest made in Rodman Place murder: NYPD

A man has been arrested for the killing of another man who lives in the same building in the West Farms section of the Bronx.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man who lived in the same building, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of 1290 Rodman Place, which is in the 48th Precinct, around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The man — identified as Almalik Lee — was unconscious and unresponsive, lying in the second-floor hallway with gunshot wounds to his torso, according to police, pursuant to an ongoing investigation.

Lee was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday night, authorities said they arrested and charged Isaiah Vasquez with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, pursuant to an ongoing investigation.

Both West Farms men live in the Rodman Place apartment building, according to officials.

The men were seen entering the building together before the incident, an authority told the Bronx Times. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no other suspects involved in the case that police know of.

