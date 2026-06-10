Norwood teacher wins $25,000 award for inspiring students through environmental justice

Deborah Reich, a biology and environmental science teacher at World View High School in Norwood, received a $25,000 prize on June 8 as one of this year’s recipients of the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, an annual award honoring exceptional New York City public school educators.

The award came as a surprise to Reich, who was told she was needed for an interview. Instead, she walked into a room filled with students, colleagues and FLAG Award co-presidents Risa Daniels and Laura Twersky, who presented her with a giant ceremonial check. World View High School will also receive a $10,000 grant to support a school project.

“I’m just really surprised, and I’m humbled that I was chosen from all of the teachers,” Reich told the Bronx Times. “I know there are so many great teachers doing amazing things. So I feel very honored.”

Over her years at World View High School, Reich has built a reputation for connecting classroom science to issues affecting students’ communities. She co-founded the school’s Green Team, where students lead community cleanups, climate action projects and environmental advocacy efforts. Students also operate a hydroponic farm that provides fresh produce to students, families and local food banks.

Reich has established partnerships with organizations including the National Wildlife Federation, Teens for Food Justice and the Billion Oyster Project. Through those collaborations, students have conducted environmental field research, worked alongside scientists, explored STEM careers and traveled to the Long Island Sound to collect and study microplastics affecting local waterways.

In addition to teaching, Reich serves as science department chair, peer collaborative teacher and sustainability coordinator at World View High School. She is also co-chair of the New York City Public Schools Climate Education Leadership Team.

Students described Reich as a mentor who has supported them both inside and outside the classroom, including throughout the college application process.

“I remember before starting my college journey, she would always come to me and tell me, ‘If you need help applying for scholarships, I’m here,'” said World View High School senior Lorelys Santana. “Any opportunities that we needed, she would always be there.”

“She’s the personification of empathy and just kindness,” Santana added.

World View High School Principal Martin Hernandez said Reich’s influence can be seen throughout the school community.

“Deborah is the most impactful educator I have encountered in my thirty years in the school system,” said Martin Hernandez, principal of World View High School.

“She has a remarkable ability to connect with students from every background and inspire them to care about their community and the world around them. The Green Team she founded has transformed our school culture and its influence can be seen in the lives of countless students.”

Reich said she plans to use the $25,000 prize toward a down payment on a home. The school’s $10,000 grant will help expand World View’s Art & Ecology program, allowing students to communicate environmental issues through visual storytelling. The funding will support the purchase of digital cameras, a photo printer, framing supplies and embroidery materials.

The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence has recognized New York City educators for the past seven years. According to Daniels, the organization receives more than 1,000 nominations annually from teachers serving students from 3-K through 12th grade before narrowing the field to 35 semifinalists.

“The 2026 FLAG Award grand prize winners are more than outstanding educators,” said Risa Daniels and Laura Twersky, Co-Presidents of The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence in a joint statement.

“They are community leaders and anchors of their schools, creating opportunities for students to engage with their world and grow into leaders. We’re proud to celebrate their leadership and ongoing dedication to strengthening communities, both inside and outside the classroom.