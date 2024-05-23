Summer fun 2024: Check out these free outdoor movies in the Bronx

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Now that the borough is unfortunately down to just one movie theater, why not take in an outdoor flick in the Bronx this summer? The time is right to enjoy the natural beauty of the greenest borough.

Below is a list of movies that families can enjoy for free this season. If we missed any from a park or other venue near you, let us know!

Randall’s Island at fields 62/63 (7 p.m. start time):

June 30: “Migration”

July 13: “Barbie”

Aug. 9: “Elemental”

Van Cortlandt Park Parade Ground (music and crafts begin at 7 p.m. with films starting around 8:30 p.m.):

July 9: “The Wizard of Oz”

July 16: “The Princess Bride”

July 23: “Shrek”

July 30: “Into the Woods”

NYC Parks Movies Under the Stars series (8 p.m. start time):

May 24 at Yolanda Garcia Park: “Under the Boardwalk”

May 25 at the Mosholu Parkway basketball court: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

May 31 at Al Quiñones Playground: “Trolls: Band Together”

June 1 at I-Am-Park: “Migration”

June 7 at the athletic field in Dunbar Playground: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

June 14 at Zimmerman Playground: “Elemental”

June 15 at the basketball courts at Saw Mill Playground: “Barbie”

June 18 at Ben Abrams Playground in Bronx Park: “Trolls: Band Together”

June 20 at the basketball court in Vidalia Park: “Elemental”

June 21 at Zimmerman Playground Field House in Zimmerman Park: “Trolls: Band Together”

June 26 at the play area in People’s Park: “Elemental”

June 28 at Melrose Commons Park: “The Little Mermaid” (live action)

July 20 at Gil Scott-Heron Amphitheater in St. Mary’s Park: “Migration”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes