Bronx Summer Concert Series kicks off at Orchard Beach

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. will host the Bronx Summer Concert Series opener today at Orchard Beach.

This summer, as part of the series, Diaz will host different concerts, from July through September, at Orchard Beach — The Bronx Riviera — featuring a wide-variety of artists, including local solo artists and dance teams. The series finale will take place on Labor Day Weekend.

“The Bronx has been nurturing ground for the development of a lot of types of musical genres, and my office and our sponsors have worked hard to keep that musical tradition alive,” Diaz said. “Music is a part of our identity in The Bronx, and our concert series helps add to that longstanding legacy of great music that comes out of our borough. I am thrilled to be back together at Orchard Beach this summer.”

The Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach; sponsored by BronxCare Health System, The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, Empire City Casino, Ponce Bank, Latino Sports, The New York City Parks Department, The Bronx Tourism Council, The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation and The Office of The Bronx Borough President kicks off on Sunday, July 18, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., at Section 9, with Brenda K. Starr and Johnny Mambo & Friends Ft. Pepito Gomez.

This year’s concert series lineup includes (subject to change):