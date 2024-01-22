Bronx Documentary Center showcases award-winning student photography of life in the borough

The “Through Our Eyes” exhibition, opening Jan. 26, aims to provide an intimate look at the Bronx through the perspective of a student. Bronx, NY. Nov. 17, 2015 © Janet Hernandez

The Bronx Documentary Center (BDC) will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its youth photography program with a new exhibition and accompanying book, entitled “Through Our Eyes,” opening Friday, Jan. 26.

The exhibition will feature 70 photographs that capture daily life in the Bronx since 2013 — each taken by a current or former BDC student.

“Traditionally, the Bronx has been photographed by outsiders who don’t live here,” founder and creative director Michael Kamber said. “I think it’s important to see a point of view from people who live here, who grew up here, who walk the streets every day.”

The collection provides an intimate look at life in the Bronx through the eyes of its local youth. In one photo, a woman gets her nails done through a window. In another, a young family sleeps together in bed. Other photos depict people crowding a corner with a protest signs and small business owners tending to their shops.

“The pictures speak for themselves,” Kamber said. “It’s a beautiful and emotional representation of the Bronx.”

BDC’s students have had work showcased at Photoville, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Newark Museum, as well as in publications like the New York Times and Washington Post.

The BDC Youth Photo League launched in 2013 and has served roughly 500 Bronx students since. The free after-school program aims to give students ages 12-18 hands-on practice with photography, videography, writing and interviewing. Students get the chance to contribute to the student newspaper, enter their work for scholastic awards and travel across the globe for photography competitions.

Kamber says 80 students will be in the program in 2024 and current BDC students will be in attendance at the exhibition’s opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26.



“There’s a tremendous excitement,” Kamber said of the students. “They’re really amped up to come in here, have a big party and have their work celebrated.”

Itzel Robles Sandoval, 18, has been involved with BDC Youth Photo League since February 2022. She recently graduated from the program and now teaches a middle school class at BDC while pursuing a degree in journalism. Several of her photos will be featured between the exhibition and the book.

“There are a lot of opportunities in this program,” Robles Sandoval said. “Not only does it help you perfect your photography, interviewing or storytelling skills, it helps you grow as a person. They teach you things that will help you later on in life.”

“Through Our Eyes” will be free and open to the public Jan. 26 to March 3.

Anyone can see the exhibition at 614 Courtlandt Ave. on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 6:30 p.m., or on weekends from 1 to 5 p.m.

