Bronx River High School student receives national academic award

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A student at a Westchester Square high school was recently recognized for achieving academic excellence.

Back in July, Bronx River High School student Kayla Pagan received public acclaim from the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The Society is an esteemed organization that recognizes top students who have demonstrated “outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.”

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Kayla has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel. “Kayla is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

NSHSS President James W. Lewis and Nobel, a senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, formed NSHSS in 2002. Pagan and other lifetime members of the Society gain access to invaluable resources like scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks that allow them to “develop their strengths and pursue their passions.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said Lewis. “We aim to help students like Kayla build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

There are currently more than 1.5 million Society members in over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.